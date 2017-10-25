Video: Rhian Brewster’s hat-trick goal for England U17 vs Brazil U17

England are through to the Under-17 World Cup final for the first time ever.

A hat-trick from Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster – his second successive hat-trick in the tournament – gave England a 3-1 win.

Brewster’s third goal came in the 77th minute, when he was able to turn a low cross from Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe into the net.

It was similar to his and England’s second goal, which you can see here. Click here to watch his opener.

And here is video footage of the hat-trick goal…