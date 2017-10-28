Video: Scenes at the final whistle as Man Utd beat Spurs

These were the scenes after the final whistle as Manchester United recorded a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier today.

French forward Anthony Martial was the toast of Old Trafford after coming off the bench to score the only goal of the game. You can see him receiving the acclaim of his team-mates and the crowd in the video below.

Manager Jose Mourinho wasn’t giving too much away as he trudged towards the tunnel. He and everyone else present was pretty damp by full-time.