Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Man Utd beat Swansea

These were the scenes at the final whistle as holders Manchester United beat Swansea City to progress to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard was the toast of his team-mates after scoring both goals in a 0-2 win. The England international was followed around the Liberty Stadium pitch by the TV cameras as he collected handshakes from colleagues and opponents.

You can see that and Jose Mourinho’s reaction upon the final whistle in the video below.