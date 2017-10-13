Video: Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino blasts Man City counterpart Pep Guardiola

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino took aim at Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola in his press conference.

The Spurs boss took exception to his side being called “the Harry Kane team” by Guardiola at the end of last month. He branded Guardiola “disrespectful”.

Speaking ahead of his side’s return to Premier League action against Bournemouth, Pochettino was keen to point out that he had never referred to Guardiola’s Barcelona side as the Lionel Messi team.

You can see that and hear what else Pochettino had to say in the video below.