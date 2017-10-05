Video: Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris scores in training, fires warning to Arsenal star

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris turned goalscorer in France training yesterday.

The Spurs skipper played up front in a training game on Wednesday as Les Bleus prepare to face Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

Lloris shared video footage of him scoring two goals on the training ground, then immediately fired a warning to Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud that he is after his number 9 role for the national team.

He wrote on Instagram: “Watch out Oli G, there’s a new striker in town.”