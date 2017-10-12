Video: Spurs shooting practice ahead of Bournemouth game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players were working on their shooting today ahead of their return to Premier League action against Bournemouth this weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino’s players fire some dead balls at goal during a free-kick session.

Among the notable takers were left-back Danny Rose, who seems to have put his knee injury behind him, and in-form Harry Kane, who inevitably scored.

See Rose, Kane and several other Spurs stars taking their free-kicks in the video below.