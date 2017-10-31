Video: Stephan El Shaarawy gets a finger up the backside after scoring vs Chelsea

Roma forward Stephan El Shaarawy got an unexpected (and perhaps unwanted) gesture of congratulations after scoring his second goal against Chelsea this evening.

After putting his side 2-0 up in the 36th minute at the Stadio Olimpico, the Italy international was touched inappropriately by team-mate Diego Perotti.

As the Roma players gathered by the touchline to celebrate the goal, Argentine winger Perotti stuck his finger up El Shaarawy’s backside.

El Shaarawy was probably wondering what on earth to expect if he scored his hat-trick goal.