Video: Stephan El Shaarawy scores a stunner after 39 secs vs Chelsea

Roma wasted no time in taking control of this evening’s game against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Stephan El Shaarawy fired the home side into the lead after 39 seconds at the Stadio Olimpico.

Edin Dzeko’s knockdown header sat up nicely for Shaarawy, who fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner of Thibaut Courtois’ goal.

Things went from bad to worse for the Blues when Italy international El Shaarawy added a second goal without reply before half-time.