Manchester United are through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after a 0-2 away win at Swansea City last night.

Jesse Lingard was the star of the show, scoring both goals against a second-string Swans side.

His first came when he made a clever run to get on the end of Marcus Rashford’s neat flick.

His second was a header from the edge of the penalty area after a Matteo Darmian cross.

You can see Lingard’s goals in the video below.