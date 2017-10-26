Video: Tottenham 2-3 West Ham (highlights)

West Ham United came from behind to record a 2-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in last night’s Carabao Cup last-16 tie.

Spurs appeared to be cruising towards a place in the quarter-finals when first-half goals from Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli gave them a 2-0 lead.

But a quick-fire double from Andre Ayew got the Hammers back on level terms and Angelo Ogbonna nodded in a 70th-minute winner.

You can see all the goals in the video below.