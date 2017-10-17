Video: Zinedine Zidane praises Tottenham’s Harry Kane as a ‘complete player’

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has lavished praised on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The legendary French midfielder branded Kane a complete player, joking that he doesn’t look like he is.

Speaking ahead of this evening’s Champions League clash between Madrid and Spurs, Zidane was quizzed on reports that Kane is a transfer target for the European champions.

While he did not answer that directly, he is clearly a big fan of the 24-year-old England international.

Zidane told his pre-match press conference: “I don’t know his future, but what I can talk about is the present. He is an essential player for Tottenham.

“He is very good at everything. What he does, he always plays towards goal. He is not static, he always builds speed and looks for the space, and that is good.

“He is a complete player. He doesn’t look like that, but he is.”

Zidane’s comments will not dampen speculation that Madrid are planning to launch a big money move for Kane next summer.