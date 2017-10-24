Videos: Man Utd U23 1-3 Liverpool U23

Liverpool Under-23s recorded a 1-3 away win over rivals Manchester United on Monday evening.

The Merseysiders fielded a strong side in the match at Leigh Sports Village.

They took the lead in the 14th minute through Ovie Ejaria after excellent build-up play from Ben Woodburn.

Ovie Ejaria Goal – Man United u23s 0-1 Liverpool u23s – #LFCU23s pic.twitter.com/oOHS9vto9l — LFCU23s&U18s (@LFCU23sU18s) October 23, 2017

James Wilson equalised for United just after the hour-mark, but midfielder Marko Grujic reinstated Liverpool’s lead.

Marko Grujic Goal – Man United u23s 1-2 Liverpool u23s – #LFCU23s pic.twitter.com/Opl1UD3JeK — LFCU23s&U18s (@LFCU23sU18s) October 23, 2017

And Welsh youngster Harry Wilson capped the result for the visitors by adding a third.