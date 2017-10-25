Videos: Man Utd youngsters Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe discuss starting vs Swansea

Manchester United academy products Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe spoke to the club’s in-house TV channel after both starting in last night’s Carabao Cup win over Swansea City.

McTominay made his first start of the season at the Liberty Stadium. It was the 20-year-old’s fifth senior appearance.

After the match, he said: “It was an amazing experience.”

Hear what else he had to say in the video below.

"It was an amazing experience."@Mctominay10 impressed in his first senior start of the season. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/eYrAP6I34k — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2017

Centre-back Tuanzebe, aged 19, was making his sixth first-team appearance.

He said: “There’s nothing better than playing for Manchester United.”

Here is his full post-match interview.