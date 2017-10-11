Willian reacts to Brazil’s win over Chile

Chelsea midfielder Willian has taken to social media to react to Brazil’s 3-0 win over Chile in their final World Cup qualification game.

Brazil had already booked their place at Russia 2018, but rounded off their campaign with a comfortable win courtesy of goals from Paulinho and Gabriel Jesus (two). Click here to watch highlights from the game.

Willian started the game on the bench and came on as an 84th-minute substitute for Neymar.

Writing on Twitter (in Portuguese), the Blues man said: “An important step has completed successfully! Congratulations to the squad and thanks fans! Continue to work, as we should, and we can evolve.”