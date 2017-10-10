Zlatan Ibrahimovic targeted Arsenal game for Man Utd return

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is targeting the Premier League fixture against Arsenal on December 2 for his comeback from injury, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Swedish star, aged 36, has been out of action since suffering a serious knee ligament injury in the Europa League quarter-final second leg victory over Anderlecht at Old Trafford in April.

He underwent surgery in the USA and has been making impressive progress with his recovery. So much so that the trip to the Emirates Stadium in less than two months has apparently been pencilled in for a possible return to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Ibrahimovic was released by United at the end of his one-year contract, but returned to the club to work on his rehabilitation and subsequently signed a new deal.

While the former Barcelona, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus man will have his work cut out to dislodge in-form Romelu Lukaku from the team, he could be a valuable option from the bench in the second-half of the season.