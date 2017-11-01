£1m Man Utd signing joins Derry City

Former Manchester United youngster John Cofie has signed for Irish side Derry City.

United paid £1m to sign Cofie, then aged 14, from Burnley in 2014.

But the 24-year-old failed to make the grade at Old Trafford and left without making a single first-team appearance.

He moved on to Barnsely, then Norwegian side Molde, but again left both clubs without featuring in the first team.

He has since spent short spells at Crawley Town, Wrexham, Telford United and Southport.

Last season he spent time on loan from Southport at National League North sides Bradford Park Avenue and Chorley.

His most recent side was Northern Premier League side Stalybridge Celtic, who he joined in September.

The Ghana-born former England Under-17 international will now hope to rebuild his career in the League of Ireland. He is one of five signings announced by Derry boss Kenny Shiels today.

Shiels acknowledged the need for Cofie to turn his career around and suggested he could play a role in helping the former wonderkid to achieve that.

He told Derry City’s official website: “He is the youngest ever million pound player at aged 14, Manchester United bought him then he went to Royal Antwerp, Barnsley and Southport. He’s now 24 and it is a good opportunity for him and for me to resurrect his career.”