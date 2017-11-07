7-goal Chelsea forward returns from international duty due to injury

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has been forced to withdraw from the Belgium squad to face Mexico and Japan due to injury.

The 24-year-old, who has seven goals for the Blues in all competition so far this season, has pulled out of the games due to a foot problem.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez indicated that the injury had been sustained while he was with Chelsea and that

Martinez told his press conference this evening: “Batshuayi suffers from a foot injury with Chelsea. He went back to his club and he will be out for the next two games.”

Batshuayi was an unused substitute for the 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge last weekend. Given that the game was played on Sunday afternoon, it is difficult to tell when he might have sustained an injury between then and reporting for duty that would rule him out of the two games.

The most likely explanation is that the injury was suffered before the United game and that head coach Antonio Conte had no intention of using Batshuayi in that match.

Belgium face Mexico tonight and Japan next week in friendly matches.