Adam Lallana to play Liverpool game next week

Liverpool attacking midfielder Adam Lallana will return to action in a behind-closed-doors friendly next week, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The England international, aged 29, is yet to play this season after suffering a thigh injury in the summer during the Audi Cup pre-season tournament in Germany.

He is now fit again, but needs to build up some match sharpness to put himself in contention to play for Jurgen Klopp’s side when they resume the season after the November international break.

Klopp is said to be arranging the a 90-minute game at the club’s Melwood training ground especially for Lallana.

The fixture will involve senior and youth players. Along with Lallana, first team stars who are not involved for national teams, such as James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, are also expected to play.

If Lallana comes through the practice match unscathed, he could make the bench for the game against his former club Southampton on November 18.