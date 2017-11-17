Alberto Moreno pleads with Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno has revealed he has been pleading with team-mate Philippe Coutinho to say at the club.

Coutinho, who is close friends with Moreno away from the club, handed in a transfer request in the summer in an effort to force a transfer to Barcelona.

That was rejected by Liverpool, who also turned down three bids from the Catalan giants, but rumours linking the Brazilian with a switch to Camp Nou continue.

But Moreno, aged 25, is hoping to play his part in convincing Coutinho to say, though he acknowledges that the matter is out of his hands.

He also hinted that Coutinho had told him his reasons for wanting to go, but he was not willing to reveal them.

He told the Daily Mail: “I have told him: ‘Brother, don’t go’. I can’t tell you what he said to me here, of course, because it’s something that’s very personal.

“I want him to stay. If I get to decide, Philippe’s not going. But I can’t interfere. It’s Liverpool, Barcelona and him, and they decide.”

Moreno added: “He’s my friend and always will be and if it was down to me, I’d love him to stay close to me so I can go on enjoying watching him play football. It’s a privilege.

“Everyone asks me if he’s really that good, and in my opinion, he really is. I see him train every day and I see him do things with the ball that I have never seen before.

“He’s a big piece of this Liverpool team. Every fan who watches Liverpool and understands football can see it. They know that if he goes, it will leave a big hole. But we’re Liverpool. We have a great squad, great players and we won’t stop being Liverpool.”

Barcelona are tipped to make a fresh bid for Coutinho in the January transfer window. They still want him to replace his compatriot Neymar, who made a world record move to Paris Saint-Germain in the last transfer window.