Alexandre Lacazette out of Arsenal vs Man Utd
Arsenal striker Alexander Lacazette has been ruled out of this weekend’s Premier League game against Manchester United.
The France international scored the Gunners’ opening goal in last night’s 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the Emirates Stadium.
But he was substituted at half-time and replaced by Olivier Giroud after sustaining a groin injury.
Speaking after the match, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger confirmed Lacazette will be unavailable for Saturday’s game against United and probably beyond that.
He said: “He’s definitely out for [Manchester United] this weekend,” said Wenger.
“It looked like a groin injury. He could be out for a while.”
The Gunners host the Red Devils in the Saturday teatime kick-off. Last night’s game saw the impressive attacking triumvirate of Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez reunited, but it now looks like they will be unable to play together again for a while.
Lacazette, aged 26, joined Arsenal from Lyon for a club record £46.5m fee in the last transfer window. Last night’s goal was his seventh for the north Londoners so far this season.
You can hear Wenger’s post-match comments in full in the video below.