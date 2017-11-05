Alvaro Morata claims he chose Chelsea over Man Utd

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata claims he chose to join the Blues over Manchester United.

The Spain international says he had the opportunity to make the move to Old Trafford, but opted for Stamford Bridge instead.

During the summer transfer window, the sequence of events seemed to suggest that United and Chelsea had both tried to land Romelu Lukaku from Everton, with the champions turning their attention to Morata when Lukaku joined the Red Devils.

But former Real Madrid star Morata has a different version of events as to how his club record deal happened. He suggests Chelsea showed him they really want him, which convinced him to snub a possible move to United.

According to The Independent, Morata said: “Antonio, Michael [Emenalo], Marina [Granovskaia], all of them called me this summer and there was no chance I wasn’t coming to Chelsea.

“They demonstrated to me that they really wanted me.

“I had the chance to go to Manchester United and other teams in the Premier League.

“The important thing is I’m part of Chelsea and I’m very happy with this and now it’s time to fight for the blue shirt. I want to play well and win with this shirt.”

Morata, aged 25, completed a £60m transfer to Chelsea in July 2017. He has scored seven goals in 11 games in all competitions for the Blues to date going into today game against United at Stamford Bridge.