Alvaro Morata says he walks home from Chelsea games, stops for a beer if they win

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has revealed that he walks home from games.

The Spain international says he lives just five minutes away from Stamford Bridge and does his matchday commute on foot.

He also revealed that he stops for a beer if the Blues have won their match. So Morata was probably in his local for una cerveza following the 1-0 win over Manchester United before the current international break.

The club record signing revealed that he made the decision to walk to games due to road closures around the ground.

He dons a hat as a disguise and changes out of his Chelsea gear to help him blend into the crowd.

Morata told Cadena Ser: “There are times when the match ends and the road is closed, so I walk again.

“I change my clothes, I take off Chelsea kit – because if I don’t it would be impossible – I put on a hat and go home.”

He added: “If we win the game, I stop for a beer on the walk.”

Morata was speaking while back in his homeland for the current international break. He scored in a 5-0 win over Costa Rica on Saturday and is due to face World Cup hosts Russia in Moscow tomorrow evening.