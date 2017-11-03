Amputation scare for Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla

Doctors considered amputating Arsenal star Santi Cazorla’s foot after he contracted gangrene, the player has told Spanish newspaper Marca.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined for more than a year with an ankle injury, with his last appearance coming in October 2016. He is hoping to return to action in January, but has revealed that he nearly had to call time on his career as medics battled to save his foot.

Cazorla has undergone eight operations on his ankle, which has resulted in the loss of eight centimetres of tendon.

He required a skin graft from a tattooed part of his arm after losing skin around the lost tendon. The result is a partial tattoo on the back of his ankle, which features on Marca’s front page today.

Doctors says Cazorla is lucky to be able to walk after the series of operations, and particularly after contracting the infection during the process.

But he is back training alone and working towards a comeback in the new year.