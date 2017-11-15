Andreas Pereira dismisses Man Utd return

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has dismissed the prospect of returning to the club during the January transfer window.

The Brazilian starlet is currently on loan at Valencia and has made it clear he wants to remain in Spain until the end of the season.

He told Valencia-based Super Deporte: “In my head I want to be here, help Valencia until June. It is the thought with which I came.

“I know that I have this clause in the assignment contract and now I have to wait to see. But my mind is focused on Valencia and I want to stay here.

“It is important that I am playing to grow, be better and help Valencia. It would be very difficult to return to United mid-year and continue with the same evolution that I’m having now.”

Pereira, aged 21, has made 10 appearances for Los Che so far this season, including nine La Liga outings. He has only made 13 senior appearances for United to day and is obviously keen to continue playing regularly.

Pereira joined United from PSV Eindhoven in 2011 and is considered one of the Red Devils’ hottest young prospects. But he has so far failed to establish himself as a first-team regular at Old Trafford and has been repeatedly linked with transfers away from the club.

The Belgian-born Brazil Under-20 and Under-23 international spent last season on loan at Granada, scoring five goals in 35 La Liga appearances.