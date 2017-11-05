Antonio Conte explains David Luiz’s omission from the squad to face Man Utd

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has been discussing his decision to leave David Luiz out of the matchday squad for today’s game against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian centre-back, who was a mainstay in last season’s title-winning side, is not injured. A stony-faced Conte said it was a tactical decision.

He insisted there had been no argument with Luiz and that “nothing” had happened.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s a tactical decision. There is Christensen in very good form and then also we have Ampadu who is a really good young player. The club likes to bring in a young player.”

WATCH: Antonio Conte explains his call to drop David Luiz from the matchday squad. https://t.co/IYtu6VU47a https://t.co/EDWmH8CaVc — Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) November 5, 2017

Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen, aged 21, comes into the team as a direct replacement Luiz.

Ethan Ampadu, a 17-year-old defensive midfielder, impressed during the recent Carabao Cup win over Everton. He is among the substitutes and would be making his Premier League debut if he comes on during this afternoon’s game.

Luiz’s fellow centre-back Antonio Rudiger is also on the bench, with Christensen preferred to him.

Luiz, who is at Stamford Bridge to watch the game, and Rudiger both struggled during the midweek Champions League drubbing at Roma.