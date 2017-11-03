Antonio Conte gives N’Golo Kante injury update ahead of Man Utd game

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says midfielder N’Golo Kante will be assessed tomorrow to determine whether he is fit enough to start against Manchester United on Sunday.

The France international had been tipped to return against Roma in midweek, but they game ultimately came too soon for him.

Conte says Kante is progressing well in his recovery.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday lunchtime, the Italian boss told reporters: “He’s progressing well. We have also tomorrow and then I will take the best decision for him, for the team.”

The former Leicester City star, aged 26, has been out since sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty for France last month. He has missed six games in all competitions so far, during which time Chelsea have lost twice and conceded 11 goals.

His absence was also felt at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday night, when Chelsea struggled to compete in midfield against Roma.

Kante had travelled to Italy ahead of the game, but decided he was not ready to return to action.