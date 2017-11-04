Antonio Conte for sack if Chelsea lose to Man Utd

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is facing the sack if his side suffer an embarrassing defeat to Manchester United tomorrow afternoon, according to The Times.

The Blues host United, managed by Conte’s predecessor Jose Mourinho, at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Club insiders reportedly fear the Italian will face the chop if things don’t go his way against the Red Devils.

A humiliating midweek defeat to Roma in the Champions League, coupled with Chelsea being off the pace in their title defence, has heaped pressure on Conte. After the loss at the Stadio Olimpico, he publicly questioned his players’ hunger and desire.

Former Italy and Juventus boss Conte won the Premier League title in his first season in charge of the Blues.

But the triumph was immediately followed by speculation that the coach was irritated by a perceived lack of support from the board and by how the summer transfer business was conducted.