Antonio Conte’s Chelsea future in doubt following Michael Emenalo’s departure

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte’s role at the club has been thrown into doubt following yesterday’s resignation of technical director Michael Emenalo.

The Sun claims Emenalo was at odds with chief executive Marina Granovskaia over Conte’s future. The Nigerian, who had been at Stamford Bridge for 18 months, was reportedly a major ally of the coach.

Emenalo’s exit was reportedly prompted by increasing boardroom tension over transfer policy and Conte’s management style.

The 52-year-old, who picked Conte to succeed former manager, had reportedly clashed with Granovskaia over whether the former Italy and Juventus coach should remain in his post.

Without Emenalo acting as a buffer, the Italian boss could find himself on uncertain ground in the coming months.

Conte was under mounting pressure in recent weeks, though the 1-0 win over Manchester United last weekend has helped his situation considerably.

He has cut an increasingly frustrated figure since winning the title last season and was reportedly unhappy with the Blues’ summer transfer business.