Arsenal confirm new arrival from Barcelona

Arsenal have announced the appointment of Raul Sanllehi as their head of football relations.

Sanllehi joins from Barcelona, where he had served as the Catalan giants’ transfer chief. He had been at Barca for 14 years and was a key negotiator on many of Barca’s biggest deals over the past 10 years.

He had recently been linked with the Gunners or Manchester City amid reports of a boardroom shake-up at Camp Nou.

Arsenal’s announcement this afternoon shows there was truth in those rumours.

The north London club have confirmed Sanellhi will join them in February to lead negotiations for potentional signings. He will work alongside manager Arsène Wenger, chief executive Ivan Gazidis and contract negotiator Huss Fahmy in doing so.

Arsenal’s former lead transfer negotiation Dick Law left the club earlier this year.

Sanllehi’s role at the Emirates Stadium will also involve serving as the point of contact for any liaison with the FA, UEFA and FIFA.

Gazidis told the Arsenal website: “In the past three years we have supplemented our team with more top-class expertise across every aspect of our football operations.

“Raul’s appointment is another important step in developing the infrastructure we need at the club to take everything we do to the next level. Raul has extensive contacts across the football world and has been directly involved in some of the biggest transfers in Europe in recent years. We look forward to him bringing that expertise to Arsenal.”