Arsenal demand £30m fee from Man Utd for Mesut Ozil

Arsenal will ask Manchester United to pay £30m to sign playmaker Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Star.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and is tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

But the Gunners are tipped to try to cash-in on the 29-year-old in the new year. They have reluctantly decided to try to sell him to United in January, when he would also be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club.

Ozil has been linked with a reunion with his former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho for some time.

Mourinho remains a big fan of the attacking midfielder and would be keen to have him available for the Champions League knockout stages next year.

Ozil joined the Gunners from Madrid in 2013. He has scored 33 goals in 168 appearances in all competitions for the north Londoners over the past four-and-a-half seasons.