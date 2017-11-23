Arsenal make laughable bid for Real Madrid star

Arsenal lodged a €40m bid for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish publication Diario Gol.

The offer was reportedly considered laughable by Madrid president Florentino Perez, who was apparently embarrassed by the Gunners’ opening bid.

Perez is said to be keen to offload the France international as soon as possible – just not at the price Arsenal were prepared to offer.

But the report suggests that the Madrid supremo might be forced to lower his expectations in order to secure the out-of-form 29-year-old’s exit from the Bernabeu.

He moved to Madrid from Lyon for €35m plus add-ons in July 2009. He has scored 184 goals in 379 appearances in all competitions for the club to date, but he has started the 2017/18 with just one La Liga goal in eight games.