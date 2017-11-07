Arsenal plot £10m bid for Besiktas’ Oguzhan Ozyakup

Arsenal are readying a £10m bid for their former player Oguzhan Ozyakup, according to The Sun.

Besiktas star Ozyakup was offloaded by Arsene Wenger for just £400,000 five years ago. The Frenchman is now set to pay considerable more than that to bring him back to north London.

Ozyakup, aged 25, has impressed for Besiktas in the early stages of the Champions League this season, which has prompted Wenger to make a move to re-sign him.

The Gunners are reportedly lining up the Turkey international to replace Mesut Ozil, who is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Ozyakup operates as an attacking midfielder or a deep-lying playmaker, and would be a direct replacement for Ozil.

He left the Gunners having only made two League Cup appearances.. After joining Besiktas in 2012, he has established himself as a regular starter.

Ozyakup is out of contract at the end of next season. His representatives are in talks with Besiktas over a new deal, but the Turkish side could decide to cash in if the player doesn’t put pen to paper soon.