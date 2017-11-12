Arsenal prepare £35m bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is a £35m transfer target for Arsenal, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The Gunners are reportedly lining up the Ivory Coast international to replace Alexis Sanchez, who is out of contract at the end of the season and tipped to join Manchester City on a free transfer.

Zaha, aged 25, signed a new five-year contract last summer. The Eagles are reportedly determined to keep hold of their star performer, but braced for bids for him.

The Palace academy product returned to Selhurst Park from an underwhelming spell at Manchester United three years ago.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been tracking Zaha throughout that period, during which the skillful attacker has rediscovered the form that convinced Sir Alex Ferguson to buy him.

But Spurs now face competition from their north London rivals.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is also said to be keeping tabs on Porto forward Yacine Brahimi, but favours Zaha because of his experience in the Premier League.