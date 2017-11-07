Arsenal reignite Rafinha interest

Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Arsene Wenger is said to be readying a swoop to sign the 24-year-old.

The Brazil internationa is reportedly under consideration by the Gunners as they prepare for the possible departures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil on free transfers next summer. Sanchez and Ozil are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Rafinha, the son of 1994 World Cup winner Mazinho and younger brother of Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara, is a versatile player who can operate across midfield or attack, and has occasionally played as a right-back.

He is yet to play for Barca this season due to injury.

Rafinha came through the ranks at the Catalan giants, but has never established himself as a regular starter.

He has two caps for Brazil – both of which came in friendlies in 2015 – and has scored one goal for his national team.