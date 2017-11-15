Arsenal set to end Thomas Lemar interest

Arsenal are ready to call off their pursuit of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Gunners made a £90m bid for the France international on deadline day at the end of the last transfer window.

Monaco’s refusal of that offer saw Alexis Sanchez’s £60m switch to Manchester City collapse.

Interest in the 22-year-old has only increased since then, so Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is tipped to walk away and consider other targets, with Lyon’s Nabil Fekir touted as a player now being monitored.

Wenger reportedly believes interest from Liverpool and Barcelona has encouraged Lemar’s representatives to up their wage demands, making a deal impossible for Arsenal.

Lemar is expected to leave Monaco at the end of the current season and the report claims Arsenal were initially confident of being able to land him at that stage. But today’s report claims they are now unlikely to make another bid.