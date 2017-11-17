Arsenal and Spurs release hype videos ahead of derby

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both released promotional videos for tomorrow’s north London derby.

With 24 hours to go until kick-off at the Emirates Stadium, both clubs published videos to their social media accounts.

It is safe to say Spurs came out on top on this occasion.

The Gunners released a short video featuring aerial footage of an empty Emirates Stadium awaiting kick-off.

But Tottenham went to town with a video that collated some of their derby highlights of yesteryear.