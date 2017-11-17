Skip to main content

Arsenal and Spurs release hype videos ahead of derby

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both released promotional videos for tomorrow’s north London derby.

With 24 hours to go until kick-off at the Emirates Stadium, both clubs published videos to their social media accounts.

It is safe to say Spurs came out on top on this occasion.

The Gunners released a short video featuring aerial footage of an empty Emirates Stadium awaiting kick-off.

But Tottenham went to town with a video that collated some of their derby highlights of yesteryear.