Arsenal star returns to club after suffering injury

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has returned to the club after sustaining a thigh injury on international duty with France.

The French Football Federation (FFF) has confirmed that Giroud has been ruled out of the friendly against Germany on Tuesday because of his injury, which was sustained during the victory over Wales in Paris on Friday evening.

He is back in the UK, where he will be assessed by the Gunners’ medical staff.

The 31-year-old is now a major doubt for Saturday’s north London derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium.

While he would not have been likely to start the game even if fully fit, he would offer manager Arsene Wenger an option from the bench.

Giroud has scored three goals so far this season, but has been pushed further down the pecking order by the summer signing of compatriot Alexandre Lacazette.

He scored France’s second goal – his 29th for Les Bleus – in the 71st minute of the 2-0 win over Wales. But he was replaced by Lacazette two minutes later after picking up the injury.