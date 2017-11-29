Arsenal tracking Novara starlet Alessio Da Cruz

Arsenal have joined the race for Dutch youngster Alessio Da Cruz, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Gunners are reportedly among a group of Premier League clubs keeping an eye on Da Cruz, with Brighton, Southampton and Swansea City also said to be tracking him.

All four clubs have been scouting the attacker, who can play as a striker or on either flank.

Da Cruz, aged 20, is currently plying his trade in Italy for Novara. He joined the Serie B side in the last transfer window and has started his career with them by scoring five goals in 12 starts.

The promising forward was in the youth ranks at Ajax, Almere City and FC Twente. It was with Twente that he made his senior breakthrough. He spent last season on loan at FC Dordrecht in Dutch football’s second-tier, and scored five goals in 29 appearances.

Da Cruz and his Novara team-mates are currently mid-table in Serie B.