The Premier League returns to action after the international break in style this weekend. The early kick-off on Saturday lunchtime sees Arsenal host neighbours Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.

This is never an easy fixture to predict, especially not in more recent years as Spurs have closed the gap on their fiercest rivals. The raft of injuries sustained by Tottenham players before and during the international break is another complicating factor on this occasion.

But in the build-up to the big game, let’s take a look at some Arsenal vs Spurs betting tips.

Tottenham win or draw (3/5)

There might not be any great value in this market, but it does look like smart money if you study the form book. Spurs have not lost to Arsenal in their last four meetings. Taking Premier League games only, that record extends to six games. Indeed, Spurs’ last league defeat to the Gunners came in March 2014. Throw in the habit of Saturday lunchtime kick-offs resulting in fairly dull draws, and we think this adds up to a decent bet. You can get odds of 3/5 with Grosvenor Sport on Spurs winning or drawing the game, which means a £10 bet will return £16. But there is currently a new sign-up offer that will allow you to double the odds on any bet up to £10.

Alexandre Lacazette to score any time (13/10)

Arsenal’s club record signing has had only an okay start to life at the Emirates Stadium since his summer arrival from Lyon. Perhaps his two goals for France against world champions Germany in the international break will provide the confidence boost to kickstart his career with the Gunners. You can get odds of 13/10 on him scoring any time, which means a £10 bet will return £23.

Harry Kane not to score (7/10)

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has an excellent record of scoring in north London derbies. The striker has scored six goals in six Premier League appearances against Arsenal, including goals in the last five consecutive meetings. He was forced to withdraw from the England squad for the recent friendlies against Germany and Brazil. He is expected to return for this game, but the question marks over his fitness, coupled with the form-sapping Saturday lunchtime slot, could halt his scoring streak. If you are enticed by that uncertainty over Kane’s fitness, you can get odds of 7/10 on him not scoring in this game, which means a £10 bet will return £17.