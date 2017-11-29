Arsenal’s Santi Cazorla reveals fresh injury setback

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has revealed that he has had to undergo further surgery on the ankle injury that has kept him out of action for more than a year.

The Spaniard had been targeting a return to action from his long-standing achilles problem in January, but his comeback will now be delayed futher.

Writing in Spanish on Twitter, Cazorla said: “Due to some discomfort in the tendon that I had been feeling for the last few days, I had to go through the operating room again.

“It is time to delay the return date to the playing fields. I maintain the enthusiasm and motivation to return to enjoy my great passion, football.”

Debido a unas molestias en el tendón que llevaba arrastrando los ultimos dias, he tenido que volver a pasar por el quirofano. Toca retrasar la fecha de vuelta a los terrenos de juego, mantengo la ilusión y motivación para volver a disfrutar de mi gran pasión, el futbol.#football pic.twitter.com/HpYYRd9VyQ — Santi Cazorla (@19SCazorla) November 29, 2017

Cazorla had recently revealed that doctors feared he could lose his foot after it became infected during his previous surgery.

The 32-year-old had staged a remarkable recovery to put himself on the verge of fighting back into Arsene Wenger’s squad. But he is now facing a further frustrating spell in the treatment room.