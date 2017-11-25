Ashley Young claims Man Utd’s winner vs Brighton

Manchester United left-back Ashley Young has taken to Twitter to claim the winning goal in today’s Premier League game against Brighton.

The Red Devils recorded a 1-0 win over the Seagulls at Old Trafford this afternoon. The only goal of the game came when Young’s shot from the edge of the penalty area deflected of Lewis Dunk and looped into the net.

It has gone down as a Dunk own goal but Young is adamant it is his goal, claiming that his shot was on target and that he deserves it because he has waited so long for a goal!

He wrote: “That was a tough one today, big 3 points in the end! Come on @premierleague….my shot was going on target, I’ve waited long enough for a goal.”