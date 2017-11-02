Skip to main content

Ashley Young reacts to his England recall

Manchester United veteran Ashley Young has taken to social media to react to his surprise recall to the England squad.

The 32-year-old hasn’t played for the national team since 2013, but has been called up by manager Gareth Southgate for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil later this month.

Responding to a tweet from the England Twitter account welcoming him back into the fold and sharing footage of his long-range goal against San Marino in 2013, Young replied: “It’s good to be back.”

The winger, who has converted to a full-back for United in recent time, will hope to add to his 30 caps during the November international break.