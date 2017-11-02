Ashley Young reacts to his England recall
Manchester United veteran Ashley Young has taken to social media to react to his surprise recall to the England squad.
The 32-year-old hasn’t played for the national team since 2013, but has been called up by manager Gareth Southgate for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil later this month.
Responding to a tweet from the England Twitter account welcoming him back into the fold and sharing footage of his long-range goal against San Marino in 2013, Young replied: “It’s good to be back.”
The winger, who has converted to a full-back for United in recent time, will hope to add to his 30 caps during the November international break.
Welcome back, @youngy18! pic.twitter.com/YD9lIMdMzd
— England (@England) November 2, 2017
It’s good to be back https://t.co/ET2tv36sym
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) November 2, 2017