Ashley Young reacts to his England recall

Manchester United veteran Ashley Young has taken to social media to react to his surprise recall to the England squad.

The 32-year-old hasn’t played for the national team since 2013, but has been called up by manager Gareth Southgate for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil later this month.

Responding to a tweet from the England Twitter account welcoming him back into the fold and sharing footage of his long-range goal against San Marino in 2013, Young replied: “It’s good to be back.”

The winger, who has converted to a full-back for United in recent time, will hope to add to his 30 caps during the November international break.