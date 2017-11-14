Atletico Madrid make move to sign Mesut Ozil

Atletico Madrid have made an approach to sign Mesut Ozil on a free transfer next summer, according to The Sun.

The Spanish side have reportedly offered the Germany international a return to Madrid, where he previously played for Real, for the 2018/19 season.

Although such an approach would be illegal at this stage, the article claims contact has been made with Ozil to offer him a deal. The 29-year-old is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with Atletico or any other overseas club from January onwards.

He is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium next summer and yet to sign an extension.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone is said to be prepared to offer a deal of around £200,000-a-week, plus a huge signing on fee.

That is a considerably lower salary than the £330,000-a-week apparently sought by Ozil’s representatives in negotiations with Arsenal, but the signing on fee could offset the difference.

Ozil played for Real Madrid for three season before his move to Arsenal in 2013.