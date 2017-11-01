Barcelona join Arsenal in the race for Thomas Lemar

Barcelona will rival Arsenal for the signing of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 21-year-old France international is now a target for the Catalan giants.

Arsenal came close to signing Lemar in a £90m deal on deadline day at the end of the summer transfer window, but the club record bid was turned down by the Ligue 1 champions because it came too late in proceedings. As a result, Alexis Sanchez’s £60m transfer to Manchester City collapsed.

Sanchez is expected to leave in a cut-price deal in January or on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. That means the Gunners are still likely to need a replacement and the article claims that Lemar remains their priority target.

But Barca’s interest could scupper Arsene Wenger’s hopes of signing the youngster, with the report claiming Lemar would find it difficult to resist a move to Camp Nou if the La Liga pacesetters follow up their interest with a bid.

Liverpool are also said to be keen to sign Lemar.