Barcelona turn attention to Harry Winks after Christian Eriksen scouting mission

Barcelona were at Wembley to scout Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen on Wednesday night but ended up being more impressed by his team-mate Harry Winks, according to the Evening Standard.

Denmark international Eriksen has been touted for a move to Camp Nou, with Barca reportedly considering him as an alternative option if they are unable to sign Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho.

The Catalan giants’ sporting director Roberto Fernandez was in the crowd to run the rule over Eriksen during the Champions League draw at Real Madrid a fortnight ago.

But instead it was England international Winks, aged 21, who made the biggest impression.

And Barca sent representatives to Wembley in midweek to watch the return fixture. Again, it was apparently Winks who caught their eye as he helped Spurs to a 3-1 win over their La Liga opponents.

Academy product Winks is unlikely to leave Tottenham any time soon. He is establishing himself as a regular at the club and has spoken of his debt of gratitude to head coach Mauricio Pochettino.