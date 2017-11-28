Benfica will listen to offers for Man Utd target Alex Grimaldo

Benfica have sent a clear message to Manchester United that Alex Grimaldo is for sale at the right price.

According to The Sun, the left-back is a transfer target for Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho and Italian side Napoli.

And Benfica chief executive Domingos Oliveria has indicated that he is willing to listen to offers for Grimaldo.

He told IB Times:

Grimaldo, aged 22, is a product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy. He joined Benfica in a deal worth €1.5m in January 2016 as he approached the end of his contract at Camp Nou.

He left Barca without having made a first team appearance, although he did clock up 92 appearances for Barcelona B.

United’s level of interest in signing Grimaldo is likely to depend on whether Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to sell England international left-back Danny Rose.

Mourinho is likely to want a new left-back for the start of next season at the latest, with converted winger Ashley Young currently his preferred option in that position.