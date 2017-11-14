Borussia Dortmund ready to swoop for Liverpool’s Emre Can

Borussia Dortmund are planning a move to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, according to The Times.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and Dortmund are considering offering him a return to his homeland.

Can, aged 23, is yet to show any intent to sign a new contract at Anfield and has been strongly linked with a free transfer to Italian champions Juventus.

But Dortmund are said to be monitoring the situation as they prepare to make an offer of their own.

The Bundesliga side are keen to add a holding midfielder to their squad for next season. Can has expressed his preference for playing in a deep-lying midfield role.

Dortmund have the additional advantage that Can’s agent, Reza Fazeli, also represents Dortmund coach Peter Bosz and midfielders Mahmoud Dahoud and Nuri Sahin.

Liverpool have so far refused to meet Can’s demands for a release clause to be included in any new deal he signs.