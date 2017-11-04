Cesc Fabregas looks ahead to Chelsea vs Man Utd
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has taken to social media to remind his followers that the Blues face Manchester United tomorrow.
The Spain international, who has been linked with a transfer to United in recent weeks, asked his fans who was going to Stamford Bridge to watch the game. He then used a hands up emoji to confirm that he would be in attendance.
Tomorrow is… Game day!! 🔝 @ChelseaFC vs @ManUtd 🔥
Who's going?? 🙋 🙋♂️#PremierLeague
– CFS Team pic.twitter.com/2ovgEyJQPR
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) November 4, 2017
Chelsea host the Red Devils in a 4.30pm kick-off in the Premier League.