Cesc Fabregas plans to snub Man Utd

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas says he wants to sign a new contract at the club amid interest from Manchester United.

The Spain international has been touted for a reunion with his former Blues boss Jose Mourinho and midfield partner Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford.

Fabregas is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and Mourinho has been credited with interest.

But the former Arsenal and Barcelona man says he wants to extend his stay at Chelsea.

He told the Evening Standard: “Would I like to renew? Yes, because it is a club that has always treated me well.

“I believe the fans have a lot of respect for me and I have a lot of respect for them. I have given my all for the club for the last three-and-a-half years.

“This is a fantastic club for me and I have had a fantastic time here. Hopefully another contract will happen. Time will tell.”

Fabregas is one of Chelsea’s top earners on £160,000-a-week. But he has made a big impact since arriving from Barca in 2014.

He has won two Premier League titles and a League Cup in his three full seasons at the club to date.

Chelsea’s policy of only offering one-year rolling deals to players aged over 30 is one potential stumbling block. Fabregas is aged 30, will be 31 by the end of the season and 32 by the end of his current contract.