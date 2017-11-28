Chelsea academy products pay tribute to former coach Dermot Drummy, who has died aged 56
Former Chelsea youth team players have been paying their respects to their former coach Dermot Drummy, who had died aged 56.
Drummy was managed of the Blues’ academy between 2009 and 2011, when he became coach of the reserves. He held that post until June 2014.
He was Crawley Town manager between April 2016 and May 2017.
Nathaniel Chalobah, Ola Aina and Izzy Brown were among the Chelsea academy products to pay tribute to Drummy.
Here’s what they had to say about their late coach.
You changed the life of so many young boys at Chelsea. Taught us how to become men in the game. You will be truly missed Derm. 🌹
— Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) November 28, 2017
Rest in peace Derm 😔🌹 pic.twitter.com/qExTKIl2Gn
— olaoluwa aina (@Aina2Ola) November 27, 2017
Absolutely shocked to hear this news. Great person and a great coach. RIP Dermot 😔 pic.twitter.com/gFgSZZnlrr
— Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) November 27, 2017
Not only an amazing coach but an amazing man, thank you for everything! Rest in peace😢 pic.twitter.com/IqknWXsZRY
— Isaiah Brown (@izzyjaybrown) November 27, 2017
Shocked and saddened by the news 😔 A good man and coach , who gave young players a chance. Rest In Peace Derm 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/EZglFEeyBR
— Jordan Houghton (@HOUGHTON_J) November 28, 2017
Can’t believe it, gutted. He was a man who always brought life and soul to the building, not to mention a fantastic coach. Thoughts go out to his family and loved ones. RIP pic.twitter.com/5Rj05eBusy
— Patrick Bamford (@Patrick_Bamford) November 27, 2017
Devastating news to here he’s passed,was a great manager taught me a lot growing up. My condolences to his family. Won’t be forgotten 💔 pic.twitter.com/voKDwaBuN5
— Jamal Blackman (@Big_Blacks) November 28, 2017
My family and I are devastated by the loss of Dermot. He was a huge influence on me, on and off the pitch, tough, kind, funny and fair, he always pushed me to be my best. I will never forget what he did for me. Deepest condolences to the family. 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/uNWtGTCUxe
— Lewis Baker (@lew_baker) November 28, 2017