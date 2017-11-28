Chelsea academy products pay tribute to former coach Dermot Drummy, who has died aged 56

Former Chelsea youth team players have been paying their respects to their former coach Dermot Drummy, who had died aged 56.

Drummy was managed of the Blues’ academy between 2009 and 2011, when he became coach of the reserves. He held that post until June 2014.

He was Crawley Town manager between April 2016 and May 2017.

Nathaniel Chalobah, Ola Aina and Izzy Brown were among the Chelsea academy products to pay tribute to Drummy.

Here’s what they had to say about their late coach.